Sharon Stone Responds To Rumors She Is Dating 25-Year-Old Rapper RMR!

Sharon Stone literally can’t stop laughing at the latest dating rumors!

On Thursday, the 63-year-old actress and her son Roan were en route to their car in Beverly Hills when a group of paparazzi asked whether she was involved with the 25-year-old rapper RMR. And in the video published by TMZ on Friday, the answer became pretty clear when the mother-son duo immediately burst into a fit of laughter! Sharon denied any romantic connection with the Atlanta-based artist, while Roan told the paps they “couldn’t have asked a funnier question.”

There you have it, folks! We are sorry to disappoint you if you had shipped these two despite their 38 year age gap. You can ch-ch-check out the video HERE!

In case you missed it, Sharon and RMR recently sparked dating rumors after the duo were spotted on multiple outings around El Lay. A source told Page Six that the Basic Instincts star was in the midst of a “hot girl summer,” explaining:

“They were together hanging out with Drake’s [artist] PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles. They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there.”

The insider also added that the pair were keeping things casual, saying:

“They’re enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out. They’re having a great time together. They’re on the same frequency, and it’s a very unique friendship.”

Based on Sharon and Roan’s hilarious response, it turns out their relationship is just that — friendship! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Sharon Stone/Instagram & RMR/Instagram]