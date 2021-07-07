Tom Holland & Zendaya Spent The Long Weekend Together At A Hotel!

Ever since the press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been rumored to be an item.

Not that the co-stars even had any kind of romantic chemistry onscreen in that first movie, but IRL they just seemed… together. From jump.

Was it just fans shipping IRL? Reading into things too much due to the history of the franchise? After all, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated, same with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. Or was this real??

Well, last week we may have gotten our answer…

In case you missed it, the young stars were spotted in a car MAKING OUT! They can deny it like they did back in 2017, but we can’t imagine anyone buying a story about “rehearsing a scene” at this point.

Have they been dating all this time? Keeping things super private? In 2019, Tom was linked to Olivia Bolton and Zendaya to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi. Was that a break? A PR smokescreen to avoid the inevitable speculation as they went back on the press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home??

Basically, most fans are sold on a full-on relationship at this point, and it kinda seems like Tomdaya aren’t being quite as rigid about hiding it now that it’s out there.

An eyewitness spotted them out in the open enjoying the long 4th of July weekend together, looking very much like a longterm couple. The source told ET:

“Zendaya and Tom had dinner just the two of them at a nice, casual restaurant in Santa Barbara on July 4. They walked in together, sat down and enjoyed a low-key dinner.”

Just the two of them. Mm-hmm.

But that wasn’t all! It definitely seems like they were spending the whole weekend at a hotel together! She witness describes:

“The following day, on July 5, Zendaya and Tom played mini golf at the hotel. Zendaya took some cute photos of Tom and they were laughing, hugging and hanging out. They also ate lunch at the hotel together and lounged by the pool.”

The source says young stars “seemed comfortable with each other and looked super sweet and happy to be relaxing on vacation.”

Taking a vacay together? That’s serious stuff! Unless of course, they’re just going full method for the next Peter and MJ romance scene. Ha!

Do YOU think these two have been dating ALL THIS TIME??

