Sharon Stone & 25-Year-Old Rapper RMR Spark Dating Rumors After 'Hanging Out' Multiple Times!

Now this is an age gap!

Sharon Stone and up-and-coming rapper RMR are sparking major dating rumors after Page Six sources recently caught them on multiple dates around Los Angeles! According to an insider, the 63-year-old is “having a hot girl summer,” adding:

“They were together hanging out with Drake’s [artist] PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles. They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there.”

NO! YOU STAY AWAY FROM SHARON, CHRIS BROWN! THAT WOMAN IS A TREASURE!

RMR, whose real identity is unknown, apparently thinks the Basic Instinct actress is “cool as f**k”! (We mean, he’s not wrong.) She’s apparently a fan too since she donned his signature look in pictures of the possible couple HERE! On their time together, sources added:

“They’re enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out. They’re having a great time together.”

The confidant continued:

“They’re on the same frequency and it’s a very unique friendship.”

Certainly unique! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Would you ship this couple despite a jarring age gap of 38 YEARS?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & RMR/Instagram]