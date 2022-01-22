Shaun White Reveals The Moment He Knew He & Nina Dobrev Were ‘Serious’

Nothing can make or break a relationship sometimes quite like going on a vacation with your significant other – and no one knows this better than Shaun White and Nina Dobrev! Fortunately for them, it all worked out in the end!

In an interview with Us Weekly published on Saturday, the 35-year-old athlete confessed that he knew he and the Degrassi star were serious and that they were in it for the long haul, all thanks to an impromptu trip to South Africa. He recalled to the outlet:

“That was actually how we kind of started our relationship. I was like, ‘All right. Yeah. OK.’ And she [thought], ‘Oh, this guy, he came to play. He’s serious.’ So that’s a thing that we share together. We both enjoy traveling.”

Related: Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Call It Quits After 3 Years Together!

White went on to share that he and the Vampire Diaries alum have just clicked since the beginning of their romance, explaining:

“I wish I could sum it up into one or two things. It’s such a mix of everything. Like our dogs get along, you know? We have common interests. The way in which we met really kind of strengthened our relationship. And the problems that we do face, they kind of fall away through communication. It’s just been great.”

More importantly, the professional snowboarder said Dobrev has always been supportive of him, especially as he gets ready for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China:

“She’s just been so incredibly supportive. She’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here to help you … how do I help you?’ It’s not about her. She’s just been so giving in that sense.”

White also gushed about how she has “this overwhelming kindness and care for people” – something he noted that he loves out of a partner:

“She wants to elevate the people around her. It’s such a beautiful thing, especially in today’s world. … To have that kind of a caring quality still is really special.”

So sweet!

As you know, Dobrev and the Olympian first sparked romance rumors in February 2020 when they posted similar photos from that to Africa on social media. Several months later, it was confirmed that they were, in fact, dating. A source told Us Weekly at the time:

“They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better. Nina really likes Shaun, and they both laugh a lot together.”

It’s great to hear that Shaun and Nina are still going strong! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think we’ll be getting an engagement from these two soon? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Shaun White/Instagram]