Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Call It Quits As He Faces Lawsuit For Causing Head-On Car Crash While Drunk

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are no longer a couple!

Rumors of their split have been floating around for a while now as they did not follow each other on Instagram, and she was seen holding hands with another man while heading into Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s wedding back in November. But now, multiple sources have confirmed to People that the couple ended things a few weeks ago after going through a rocky couple of months in their relationship. One insider specifically said:

“It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard.”

Related: Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Post About Facing ‘Demons’ Amid Cheating Drama

Yikes! Emma and Garrett have yet to speak publicly about the reports.

As you may know, the pair were first linked in March 2019 and have kept their romance pretty private ever since. In December 2020, they welcomed their son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, with Emma sharing the news on the ‘gram.

A source previously told People that Garrett “totally stepped it up” after their little one came into the world in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, explaining:

“Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they’re really, really trying their best to figure things out. Garrett totally stepped it up after Emma was still recovering after giving birth. He made sure that their house was stocked with things that Emma liked and needed so she felt comfortable. She’s just starting to get back into a more ‘normal’ routine.”

However, their relationship hadn’t been without its challenges. The 37-year-old actor was arrested on some DUI charges in January 2020 and later forced to seek treatment for substance abuse. And it seems that the accident is coming back to haunt him again…

The news of their split comes as it was revealed that Garrett is being sued for negligence after causing a head-on collision when nodding off behind the wheel while drunk. In court documents obtained by E! News, he allegedly “passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle and ran a solid red-light at a high rate of speed,” thus crashing into Marina Venegas, her daughter, Jennifer Castillo, and two other minor children. As a result, the two women claimed they suffered “severe and permanent injuries” and were rushed to the emergency room at the time:

Venegas and Castillo allege the Country Strong star “knew he was drinking to the point of severe intoxication before getting behind the wheel of his Jeep,” adding:

“Hedlund had red, bloodshot, and watery eyes with extremely slurred speech and coordination and was so drunk that he was unresponsive to the police and witnesses; Hedlund was so inebriated he was unable to walk and was forced sit in the Jeep; and Hedlund had finished drinking minutes prior to the accident.”

It sounds like things are about to become messy for these co-parents…

Are you surprised that Garrett and Emma called it quits, or did you see this coming? Thoughts on the lawsuit news, too? Sound OFF with all of your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via Emma Roberts/Instagram, Patricia Schlein/WENN, PPE/News Pictures/WENN]