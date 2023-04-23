Shawn Mendes Picks Up Flowers For Romantic Date Night With Camila Cabello!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were caught meeting up for another date night!

By now you most likely know, the singers were caught passionately kissing during weekend one of Coachella in Indio, California. Of course, this sent the internet into a frenzy as they believed they were back together following their breakup in late 2021 after two years of dating. However, an insider for Page Six quickly shut down the reconciliation rumors, saying:

“Shawn and Camila remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again. They’ve stayed in touch since their breakup and decided to meet up at Coachella since they were both going.”

While the source said “one thing led to another as the night progressed,” Shawn and Camila’s kiss was “a one-off.” But that does not seem to be the case! Because a few days after the first weekend of Coachella, they were spotted together once again – this time holding hands during a date night in Venice, California! An eyewitness named Jessica Rendall told the outlet:

“My friends and I were walking down Santa Monica Blvd. just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night when I looked up from my phone and saw Shawn and Camila walking toward us holding hands. They were deep in conversation and seemed very happy and comfortable together.”

Well, well, well! That doesn’t sound like two people who “aren’t dating” to us! And now, we have even more proof that Camila and Shawn are back on! According to pictures obtained by Page Six on Sunday, the Stitches artist was spotted picking up a bouquet for a romantic night together at his West Hollywood home. Shawn appeared all smiles as he carried the arraignment to his SUV on Friday. But who was receiving the flowers, you may ask? It seemed to be for Camila!

About 30 minutes after his run to the store, the 26-year-old musician showed up at his house. She attempted to keep a low profile as she was photographed wearing an orange tracksuit with a hood over her head to shield her face from the paps. You can ch-ch-check out the new sightings (below):

Shawn Mendes picks up flowers for date night with Camila Cabello https://t.co/BVxSn5QLLh pic.twitter.com/dPq3b9gnP4 — Page Six (@PageSix) April 23, 2023

Wow! Well, things seem to be going well for the twosome so far, as this is their second hangout session since Coachella! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

