Kristin Cavallari Is 'Active' In Dating Scene After Jay Cutler Divorce, But...

Kristin Cavallari is getting back out there!

The Laguna Beach alum is dating again, but don’t expect to see her next love story play out in public! On Wednesday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the reality star spilled the tea on her romantic life these days, dishing:

“I just have taken a stance that until I’m in a serious, committed relationship, there’s nothing to really report. I’m having fun. I do have good dating stories.”

Oh, we know she does!

Keeping her romance on the down-low for now is probably a smart plan considering how tough it can be to date in the spotlight!

But, of course, she had to give us a little scoop! The Uncommon James founder went on to say she’s new to the casual dating scene and plans to take advantage of her single life, saying:

“This is the first time in my life I’ve really dated. I’ve always had boyfriends, I got married very young, so I am just enjoying it.”

As she should! As you’ll recall, the Very Cavallari lead split from her ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2020 after their marriage became “toxic.” They share sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, plus daughter Saylor, 7.

It’s nice to know she’s healed from her split and is now on the search for her perfect man! Let’s just hope she doesn’t have to kiss too many frogs first! Hear her tease what she’s looking for in a partner (below)!

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]