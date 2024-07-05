Late Crazy Town Frontman Shifty Shellshock Opened Up About Sobriety Just A Few Months Before Tragic Death

Shifty Shellshock was sober and happy just a few months before he died — according to the man himself.

For weeks now, we’ve been covering the tragic and untimely death of the Crazy Town frontman. Music fans all over are reeling after learning of his heartbreaking and sudden passing from a drug overdose after he’d spent years battling addiction. But last summer, he was in high spirts and feeling very good about himself with the hope that the worst was behind him.

Speaking to journalist Mayra Dias Gomes, the singer — whose real name was Seth Binzer — popped up on the red carpet of a Rock To Recovery benefit concert last August at Hollywood’s Fonda Theater. During that rare public appearance, the singer explained to Gomes that he was sober and “feeling good” about it. He said during their chat:

“I’m feeling sober. I’m feeling good. Sober, happy. I think music has kept me alive. It is the light that gives me — that and my children inspire me to live. Music has always been my therapy. It’s helped me get through everything.”

When Gomes asked about that last part — how music has played a role in the frontman’s ability to persevere — Binzer added this artistically hopeful comment:

“Recovering addicts have been to the darkest places and made it back, so we always have good content.”

Heartbreaking. You can see the full video HERE.

Unfortunately, Shifty wasn’t able to keep up that sobriety. He was found dead last month after what his friends are calling an accidental overdose in mixing prescription pills with street drugs. His longtime friend and sober coach Tim Ryan previously told TMZ that the singer was living in a tent in MacArthur Park in downtown Los Angeles at the time of his passing after a relapse. So, so sad. We continue to send prayers to Binzer’s family, friends, and loved ones.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

