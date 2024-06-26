Crazy Town Frontman Shifty Shellshock's Death Being Investigated As Possible Drug Overdose

Sadly we guess this news was inevitable…

When we learned Shifty Shellshock, frontman of the iconic 2000s rap-rock band Crazy Town, had passed away at just 49 years old, we thought it might be something like this. According to TMZ‘s law enforcement sources, the Butterfly singer’s death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

Sources told the outlet fire and PD responded to a call after someone came to visit Shift, born Seth Binzer, and discovered his body lying on the floor. The same sources claim drug paraphernalia and a lighter were next to the body.

Horrifyingly, it’s believed Shifty had been dead more than 24 hours already at the time he was discovered. Just awful.

Like we said, we couldn’t call this report unexpected. Shifty was pretty open about his past drug abuse, having even been on Celebrity Rehab and Sober House with Dr. Drew. In 2012 he was even hospitalized. He was lucky enough to wake up from a coma that time and got a second chance… But this time, it seems he wasn’t so lucky.

