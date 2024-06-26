Crazy Town's Epic Mazur Reveals Heartbreaking Details Of Final Conversations With Shifty Shellshock

Epic Mazur is still trying to wrap his mind around Shifty Shellshock’s death… Especially given the last thing he heard from the late singer.

We were the first to report on Tuesday that the Crazy Town frontman sadly passed away. The information is publicly available on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website, where it was revealed that the 49-year-old passed away in his LA home.

So sad. And he still had so much left in him… At least that’s what his Crazy Town co-founder says…

During an interview with TMZ on Tuesday, Epic, whose real name is Bret Mazur, told the outlet he last talked to Shifty just “two to three months ago” over the phone. He said:

“Even though we’re not working together anymore, that brotherhood was always there.”

And apparently, it seemed like he was “in good spirits” and “excited about a bunch of stuff he was working on,” like new music!

Poor Shift.

The outlet previously report that Shifty’s death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose, as he was found with drug paraphernalia beside him. Clearly Epic didn’t notice his old friend wasn’t doing so well. He noted that there were no signs the Butterfly singer was struggling with mental health or going through anything “out of the ordinary” — even though it kind of seemed like it on his Instagram. Epic sighed:

“It’s hard to tell sometimes when you’re just talking to someone on the phone.”

He then added emotionally that Shifty always knew what to say to his former bandmate:

“He’s like a brother to me, so he’ll paint a picture, I don’t know if he was struggling, I don’t know if everything was great…”

So terrible.

“I remember from the first time he came into the studio actually, will.i.am introduced us… the creativity and the energy that came out of Seth was undeniable.”

Reminiscing on some of the wild times with the band, he wistfully told an INSANE story about his fallen friend:

“It should not be lost that Crazy Town is called Crazy Town for a reason, and Seth always took it to the limit with that. One of the ideas he had for promoting our first album was we should… get into a slow speed chase in LA… and have the cops behind us, driving down Hollywood Boulevard with the windows open, flinging out CDs to promote the record. And that’s the kind of funny ideas like that… I feel him laughing right here about that story right now. We were able to get to do things together that most people don’t get to do.”

Hear Epic talk more about his pal (below):

Rest in peace, Shifty.

[Images via Crazy Town/YouTube, & Epic Mazur & Shifty Shellshock/Instagram]