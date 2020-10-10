Simon Cowell ‘Taking Longer To Heal Than Expected’ Following Back Injury, May Be Laid Up Six More Months

Poor Simon Cowell!

The former American Idol judge and current talent evaluation specialist on America’s Got Talent is going to need a few more weeks to be evaluated by doctors, as he continues to recover from that horrific bike injury. As we reported at the time, Cowell was injured severely in an e-bike accident at his home in Malibu over the summer, and may be out from filming for quite a while now.

Related: Gabrielle Union Spills ALL The ‘AGT’ Tea Execs Don’t Want Her To Tell!

The news comes via The Sun, which is also reporting that the worldwide-popular judge of talent is furthermore “currently on a regimen of very strong painkillers and must remain confined largely to his bed.” There, they say, he is pretty much exclusively being treated by nurses around the clock, too. Wow. Sounds serious!!

As you may recall, back in August, fellow America’s Got Talent co-star Howie Mandel reported that his buddy Simon was “doing spectacularly well, considering” and confirmed that the English-born star was already walking around, even. But apparently things have taken a turn for the worse on this one, because as The Sun is now reporting, Cowell will likely be out of commission “for at least six more months,” and “he is in a lot of pain” — enough so that he’s likely not even able to record messages for AGT from his bed. Wow!

A source spoke more about the whole ordeal with the outlet, saying:

“It’s been a rough few weeks. Simon’s a fighter and fairly gung-ho. Naturally, he thought he’d be out of action for a few weeks and then, if not doing iron man contests, at least be back on the showbiz circuit. Instead, he’s had a setback from surgery to fuse two vertebrae and it has proven more complicated than a standard break. Simon is joking and in decent spirits. But he’s also quite vain and the idea of going on national TV with no studio make-up, and while on heavy-duty medication, didn’t appeal. So, unfortunately, he had to decline producers’ requests.”

Awww. That last part is too bad as far as the fans are concerned, but also very understandable. It’s not exactly the right time for all of this, anyways.

Focus on getting healthy and getting back to normal, Simon!

Related: Insiders Give Mixed Reactions About Simon Cowell’s Time Over At ‘AGT’

For the time being, at least, it appears he’ll remain in Malibu alongside girlfriend Lauren Silverman and 6-year-old son Eric, where he will continue to rest up and get on the mend.

Looking forward to having him back on AGT… whenever that may be!

[Image via WENN/Instar]