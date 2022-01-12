Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett Cheated With 'Many' Women -- Here Are The Red Flags She Should Have Seen!

Lala Kent is opening up about her unfortunate split from Randall Emmett.

The Vanderpump Rules vet appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside longtime co-star James Kennedy on Tuesday, with host Andy Cohen asking both of them about their recent breakups.

Related: Lala Explains She Has Definitive ‘Proof’ That Randall Was Cheating!

During the interview, the longtime Bravo host and exec straight-up asked the 31-year-old reality star about rumors Emmett cheated. Specifically he wondered whether the film producer only cheated once, or if that was “the only time he got caught.”

Not mincing words, Ocean‘s momma said (below):

“No, this has been going on for quite some time. It’s been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about and it’s not just one person, it’s many. I believe it started after I got sober and it’s just, I don’t know how I didn’t see it.”

Damn! That’s so crazy…

She further explained some of the descent into the discovery, revealing how Randall’s behaviors became more and more suspicious over time:

“The constant phone use, it was glued to him. He couldn’t even go into a massage without his phone on him and he was very funny if I would get anywhere near the phone, that should have been a huge red flag to me. And the constant being gone, he was never around. But I just figured, ‘Who would creep around with him?’ I really thought that.”

Kent also opened up a bit about the prenup she’d had put together prior to the cheating reveal.

Speaking about her personal business acumen, the Give Them Lala podcast host said:

“I was always very concerned about that because I’m only 31, who knows what my future holds and I just didn’t want him to be able to have any piece of what I could potentially have in the future. I wanted it to be exactly what I said on the show, what’s yours is yours and what’s mine is mine and I just want you out of my life.”

Amen!

And Lala doesn’t have any tolerance for any of the drama, either. As she explained to Andy, she now solely communicates with Randall to discuss Ocean’s coparenting needs:

“There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it. Ocean is the main focus and that’s how we communicate. If it doesn’t have to do with her, I have no desire to communicate with that person.”

Wow!

Here’s the full clip, via WWHL (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers???

Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Randall Emmett/Instagram/Bravo/YouTube]