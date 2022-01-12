Said Yes! Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman Are Engaged After 13 Years Together!

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are in it for the long haul! According to the America’s Got Talent judge’s representative who spoke with E! News, Simon popped the question during a romantic walk on the beach on Christmas Eve in Barbados, where they first met. And no surprise here: she said yes!

On Tuesday, People also confirmed that their 7-year-old son Eric and Lauren’s 16-year-old son Adam, whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Silverman, were there to witness the magical moment! A source also told the outlet:

“They are both super happy. They’ve been together a long time now and adore each other so it’s not a huge surprise to their close friends.”

Still such great news!

The happy couple first met in 2004, and the start of their romance was quite messy. In 2013, the lovers welcomed their first child together… while the socialite was still married to her real estate hubby!! Lauren and Andrew promptly divorced months later, and she’s gone on to fall headfirst for the record executive.

Many congratulations, Simon and Lauren!

