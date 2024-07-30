Simone Biles BLASTS Viewers Dragging Her Hair During Routine At Paris Olympics!

Simone Biles has a message for all the critics complaining about her hair at the Paris Olympics!

During the women’s gymnastics qualification round on Sunday, the 27-year-old gold medalist unfortunately received a bunch of comments on social media about how her messy hair looked. Here she was during her amazing routine…

And here’s what some haters wrote on X (Twitter):

“I’m just trying to figure out why Simone Biles hair never done ? Like girllll come on. STILL LOVE HER AND HOPE SHE DOES GREAT !” “Simone Biles hair never being done properly be pissing me off. Everybody else on the team is put together, then she looks like she just rolled out of bed.” “I’m confused did Simone biles purposely not do her hair?? Every single gymnast CLEARLY has their hair gel/sprayed down and in a tight beat appearance…. Her bun is literally flopping around with pieces sloppy everywhere. It almost seems… on purpose…???? Wtf”

Simone is flipping in the air and doing incredibly difficult moves no one else can do but all some people care about is how messy her hair is?! Seriously?

The athlete caught wind of all the negative comments about her hair and fired back on Instagram Stories! Alongside a video of herself using a battery-operated fan on a bus, she wrote:

“don’t come for me about my hair. IT WAS DONE but bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,0000 degrees. oh & a 45 min ride.”

She then added:

“gonna hold your hand when I say this next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON’T.”

Say it louder for everyone to hear! See the posts (below):

