Simu Liu Tore His Achilles Tendon -- He's Stuck On Crutches!

Even Marvel superheroes get hurt sometimes!

On Instagram Monday, Simu Liu shared a post revealing to concerned fans he’d torn his achilles tendon!

A carousel of photos he uploaded featured his friends and girlfriend Allison Hsu helping the Chinese-Canadian actor around as the group went out for some fun over the weekend. In the caption, he revealed:

“achilles tears aren’t so bad when you’ve got twenty of your best friends to carry you around.”

It’s great to hear that he’s got so much support! The Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star went on to reveal he misses “walking” — but regardless of the struggle, he had a great “friends sports weekend”:

“thanks for the ultimate friends sports weekend, i miss walking but i miss you all more!”

Leave it to Simu to always find ways to smile so brightly despite a tough situation! Love it!

The Barbie star has yet to reveal what happened to cause the tear, but he’s not letting the injury slow him down. The Mayo Clinic says most Achilles tendon tears will leave sufferers on crutches for three to four weeks, and usually take six to nine months to heal entirely. So it looks like he’s got a long road ahead.

We’re wishing Simu the best and we hope he has a speedy recovery!

