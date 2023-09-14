Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out After Serious Injury During New York Jets Debut

Aaron Rodgers is speaking out on that painful injury during his debut with the New York Jets.

ICYMI, on Monday night the 39-year-old quarterback was left with a serious tear to his Achilles tendon during the Jets game against the Buffalo Bills. Even though his team won, he definitely wasn’t a winner, because now his injury has made the rest of his season — and career — pretty uncertain. So awful for him!

But Shailene Woodley‘s ex is keeping his optimism. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to finally speak out regarding his injury, and wrote in a post:

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon “

He went on to say he’s “heartbroken” over what happened, but he’s starting on the road to recovery:

“I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.”

Wrapping up his statement, he left his fans with a positive outlook — he’s not giving up just yet:

“The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0 #”

See his full post (below):

It’s wonderful he’s keeping his spirits up! But sadly, according to NBC, it may be a while before we see him on the field again. The outlet reports it can take as much as 4-6 months to completely heal from a torn Achilles tendon, with professional athletes usually not being able to return to their sport for a year or more.

On top of that, their strength and endurance can be reduced by as much as 30% due to the injury. Ouch! And at his age, and with how many years he’s been in the league, who knows what this means for his future in football. What a way to go down. And right at the very start of the year, too. Ugh!!

We’re sending love and healing to Aaron and wish him a speedy recovery! Not the best timing for sure!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Sundae Conversations/NBC News/YouTube]