Sinéad O’Connor’s Exact Cause Of Death Finally Revealed One Year After Devastating Passing

Nearly one year to the day after her shocking passing, we finally know exactly what took Sinéad O’Connor’s life.

After the beloved Irish singer was tragically found unresponsive in her London home last July, police opened an investigation but declared that her death was “not being treated as suspicious.” Updates were slim, but six months later in January, a representative for London’s Southwark Coroner’s Court confirmed to TMZ that the late activist died of “natural causes.” There weren’t many other details, but the coroner “ceased their investigation in her death” after coming to the conclusion.

But we now know exactly what those “natural causes” were.

On Sunday, multiple outlets cited her death certificate, which reveals the late 56-year-old passed away as the result of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. According to the certificate, she was also battling a respiratory tract infection at the time of her death. The certificate officially declares her death as:

“Exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low grade lower respiratory tract infection.”

So sad.

According to the Irish Independent, Sinéad’s death was officially registered by her ex-husband John Reynolds on Wednesday in Lambeth, London. The activist’s death was certified by Julian Morris, senior coroner for Inner South London.

Our hearts are with all of Sinéad’s loved ones.

[Images via Sinéad O’Connor & Dr. Phil/YouTube]