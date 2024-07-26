Shannen Doherty Thought She Had ‘More Time’ -- And Planned To Do THIS Before Passing! 

Shannen Doherty had a lot more she wanted to do in life before she tragically passed away from cancer earlier this month.

During a tribute episode on the House of Halliwell rewatch podcast this week, her former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs shared that the late actress made all these “big plans” for this year as she “didn’t think she was going anywhere anytime soon.” However, that sadly wasn’t the case. The Pretty Little Liars alum added:

“It sounds terribly cliché until it happens to you, but you always think you have more time and life changed on a dime.”

When Shannen’s condition took a turn for the worse, Drew Fuller — who portrayed Chris Halliwell on the beloved show — was in Italy and rushed back to the US to be with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. And apparently, Holly shared one of the plans she had was to travel to Italy soon. In fact, Shannen contemplated moving to the country! Wow! She said:

“She’s definitely laughing at him panicking and getting on a plane for her because that was her dream. That was her goal. That was her dream life. Her next trip was going to be to Italy, and she was considering moving to Italy.”

Drew went on to say he never thought she would pass so soon as they had a ton of goals to achieve together — like building a home in Tennessee and traveling more:

“She has this incredible ability not to ever be a victim, and you forgot it. When you’re in her presence, she’s not sick. She feels amazing, and she has all these incredible plans and we’re traveling the world and we’re talking about this and that and moving and building a new house in Tennessee and possibly going and building and living in Italy.”

So sad at how he still refers to her in present tense!

Even Holly said she believed Shannen “was going to outlive” everyone, which is why her death came as quite a shock:

“She was going to outlive us all, and there were many times I firmly believed that. So, when things did take a turn, and it happened very quickly, it was very shocking. Which sounds silly to say when someone has a terminal disease but it’s still very shocking.”

Her sudden decline in health wasn’t just a surprise to Holly. Shannen herself couldn’t believe it. The podcaster added:

“She just wanted to do so much more than her body was able to do. And I don’t think I’ve ever met someone who had such enthusiasm for life. She just wanted to do more and more things and see more and more places. I dare say Rose [McGowan] was actually the most upset.”

