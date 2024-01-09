Sinéad O'Connor's Cause Of Death Revealed

Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death has been revealed six months after her tragic passing.

On Tuesday, a representative for London’s Southwark Coroner’s Court confirmed to TMZ that the Irish singer-songwriter passed from “natural causes” and that “the coroner has therefore ceased their investigation in her death.” No further details were shared.

As Perezcious readers know, the 56-year-old musician was found unresponsive in a London home in July, where cops pronounced her dead after attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. While authorities were investigating the death, it was “not being treated as suspicious,” a spokesperson for Scotland Yard told People at the time.

Related: Actor Christian Oliver Killed In Plane Crash Along With 2 Daughters

Heartbreakingly, the death came at a particularly tough time in the Nothing Compares 2 U artist’s personal life as she had been openly grieving the loss of her 17-year-old son Shane, who died by suicide in early 2022. In one of her final social media posts, she got candid about how painful it was to move forward without the teen, whom she felt “was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally.” She, too, had faced mental health struggles and suicidal thoughts throughout her life. So, so sad.

We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to all of Sinéad’s loved ones as they mourn her untimely death. May she (and her son) rest in peace…

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via WENN & Dr. Phil/YouTube]