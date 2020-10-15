Sinead O’Connor Asks Fans For Help After Revealing She’s ‘Starving’ & Suffering Through ‘Paralyzing’ Agoraphobia

Sending lots of positive thoughts to Irish singer Sinead O’Connor!

The 53-year-old iconic performer reached out to fans this week on Twitter, asking for help to be able to buy food due to “paralyzing agoraphobia.” The messages revealed not only O’Connor’s own personal mental health battles, but also some of the more practical challenges she’s facing while living on lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and in a remote part of Ireland.

The talented singer and musician, who has one “official” Twitter page with a verified blue check icon under her name, made this particular request on her secondary account, as confirmed by DailyMail.com.

As you can see (below), the performer, who holds the profile under her Islamic name Shuhanda Sadaqat, made the heartbreaking announcement earlier this week in a series of tweets reaching out to her followers for help:

Wow.

Obviously, O’Connor has previously sparked concern numerous times as far as her personal mental and physical health goes, though this time is arguably a little bit different.

It’s certainly heartbreaking to learn of what she terms to be “paralyzing” agoraphobia, which is as defined by the Mayo Clinic as:

“Agoraphobia is a type of anxiety disorder in which you fear and avoid places or situations that might cause you to panic and make you feel trapped, helpless or embarrassed. You fear an actual or anticipated situation, such as using public transportation, being in open or enclosed spaces, standing in line, or being in a crowd.”

And beyond that, it’s a real reminder that the pandemic — and its associated lockdowns and government-imposed limits — have combined to create real challenges for house-bound people, those who live in rural areas, and those who may not have easy access to food and supplies in many other very real ways.

Thankfully, it appears this story ends on a positive note! Early on Thursday morning, O’Connor updated fans with a good report, indicating she’d gotten what she needed:

Great! Happy to see this particular issue end so smoothly.

Seriously, though, it’s a great reminder to keep checking in on those around you — friends, loved ones, neighbors — from a safe social distance.

Even though you may be bored of the pandemic, or tired of it, or relatively less affected by it, that may not be everybody’s experience in dealing with COVID-19 and its social distancing requirements! We’re all in this together!

