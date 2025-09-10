Singer D4vd Dropped From Online Fashion Ads As New Details Emerge Surrounding The Decomposing Body Found In His Car

New details have come to light in the disturbing case surrounding D4vd.

On Tuesday, news broke that a decomposing and dismembered body was discovered in the Here With Me singer’s Tesla. If you haven’t been keeping up, this is basically how things transpired: a Tesla was reported abandoned missing last week in the Hollywood Hills. It was towed to a local impound lot shortly after, where an employee noticed a foul stench coming from the vehicle. Cops were called to the scene on Monday and discovered the horrific sight of a ravaged and decomposing body wrapped in plastic in the vehicle’s trunk.

Cops ran the Texas plates and discovered the car was registered to one David Anthony Burke, the Romantic Homicide singer. It was soon after confirmed that the body found in the vehicle was NOT D4vd as he is alive and well and currently on tour. In fact, he had a show in Minneapolis on Tuesday night — the same day the news broke.

It’s been reported that the 20-year-old is fully working with investigators in the case… But that doesn’t necessarily clear his name from suspicion. And just to be safe, Hollister has made a loud decision. D4vd has been featured on the fashion brand’s online site for a recent campaign modeling sweat suits and Crocs… But he’s now been replaced by another model! The brand addressed the situation in a statement:

“We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed the campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues.”

Yikes! We mean, we don’t necessarily blame them for not wanting to be associated with such a horrendous crime. Even though at this time it’s unclear what D4vd’s role in the graphic discovery is, if any.

The singer’s removal from the fashion website comes as new details have emerged about the victim. On Tuesday night, the LA County Medical Examiner filed a report identifying the dismembered victim as a 5-foot-1 and 71-pound female. They noted she has wavy black hair and a small tattoo on her right index finger that reads, “Shhh.” The Examiner also revealed she was wearing a tube top and black leggings at the time of her discovery, and had on a metal stud earring and a metal bracelet in the shape of a “W.”

As of now, the victim’s age, identity, and exact cause of death remain unclear, but police are investigating the matter as a homicide. As for D4vd, the news reportedly came as a shock to him. It’s unclear if the vehicle was stolen or if he lent it to someone.

