Sister Wives' Christine Brown Says Sex With Kody Was 'Meh' -- She Didn't Have An Orgasm The First 2 Years!

Sex with Kody Brown apparently wasn’t so great for Christine Brown!

In her new book, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom, which came out on Tuesday, the reality star spilled the tea on the polyamorous marriage — and spared no intimate details! She even included spicy bedroom revelations! Like the fact that she didn’t orgasm until TWO YEARS after they “spiritually” tied the knot back in March 1994.

Sorry, WHAT?!?

According to Christine, she didn’t sleep with Kody until their honeymoon. The Sister Wives star recalled that she thought their first time together would be “the best night of my life — magic.” However, it was anything but. Instead, the whole thing was “awkward” and “so painful” for her:

“At the time, I couldn’t imagine what that would feel like. I knew the basics of what would happen, but even though Kody and I had been friends for years, we exchanged no excited, silly banter on our wedding night.”

Sounds like foreplay was kind of out of the question…

By that point, Kody was already involved with Meri and Janelle Brown, so he “had some experience.” Christine thought “he would be careful not to hurt” her and she would be “safe with him.” But in reality, she said it “hurt like crazy” to the point that she “cried.” Oh no! The TLC personality continued:

“‘I’m so sorry,’ he said, as I recall. But it hurt because there was no foreplay. There was no anything.”

Called it! Sorry, but… yeah, called it. Anyway, she continued:

“It was my first time after having my very first kiss at the altar, and he was experienced so he should have known. ‘I’ve been looking forward to this for so long,’ I said, crying from the pain. I envisioned handholding, moonlight, gentle touches. I imagined feeling beautiful and adored. I imagined a loving acknowledgment of our eternal life together.”

Jeez…

Although their first time together was terrible, Christine “figured things would get better.” It’s normal for someone’s first time to be awkward and even disappointing. (Especially because so many are with fellow first-timers!) But sadly, morale did not improve! The 53-year-old mom said nothing changed and that Kody “remained distant” whenever they hooked up. Oof.

To answer a BIG question we’re sure many folks have about the polyamorous relationship… The wives had a “rotating schedule” for when they got time in the bedroom with Kody. And because of the thin walls, she heard everything he did with Meri and Janelle:

“I didn’t feel as if he and I grew any closer. I knew how close he could be with Meri and Janelle. The walls were thin. It’s one thing to know your roommate is having sex in the new bedroom over. It’s another when it’s your husband and you can hear everything.”

Christine couldn’t help but feel “hurt” because it sounded like Kody was more affectionate with the other two women than with her:

“Yes, we were all married to him. Yes, I knew what he was up to on the nights when he wasn’t with me. And yes, it shocked me how much it hurt to hear it, especially when it sounded as if they had actual relationships, where they talked and played and enjoyed each other physically. We were all careful not to demonstrate affection in front of the other sister wives — no handholding or terms of endearment — but at night, I could hear the affection. It was different in my bedroom.”

The lack of intimacy between her and Kody sadly impacted her body image. Christine shared that she “always covered” up during her nights with him, saying he wanted her to wear “polygamy PJs” or lingerie. However, she “never felt like it was for sexy reasons.” OMG. Christine added:

“It would take years for me to feel good in my own body. I had been so confident when I got married, but that part of my personality started to erode. That first year, I lost myself.”

What contributed to losing her confidence? Christine said she “always had to initiate” sex, and that “things weren’t exactly inspiring.” WTF! It sounds like he didn’t even want her! There was also no reciprocation from Kody when it came to sex:

“In return for meh sex, Kody required a back massage, which would turn into a full-body massage. He never offered to return the favor. I told him I would love to have my shoulders rubbed, that it would be a big deal for me. ‘It’s not a turn-on for me,’ he’d say. Or, ‘I’m already tired.’ Or, ‘I had a hard day at work.'”

How selfish! Christine also noted “foreplay was for Kody” — and only him!

“I don’t know if my sister wives gave Kody massages — we never talked about what happened, or didn’t, in the bedroom. But I felt like I had to give him massages so he would have sex with me.”

Wow. It really was all about him and what he wanted! Granted, this is Kody we’re talking about. We shouldn’t be surprised he acted this way. But we sure can be angry about it for Christine!

Eventually, Christine and Kody “got into a rhythm with sex, and there were a few years where it was kind of good.” But it took a WHILE! She revealed she didn’t have the big O until “about two years” into their marriage! Wow! And even then, it was an accident:

“‘Oh, that’s what everyone’s been so excited about.’ It was entirely accidental, but still.”

LOLz! We’re not quite sure what she means by accidental… like he slipped and accidentally did things right for once?

We hope Christine’s sex life is waaaay better with her new hubby! She deserves it after putting up with “meh” so long! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

