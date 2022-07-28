Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Listen To This

Listen To This: Lay Down On You Pillow!

We have a feeling this will be a sleeper hit! It should be!

Songwriter/producer Cuco has crafted a modern cross-cultural masterpiece!

Sitting In The Corner features unexpected and welcome vocals from Kacey Musgraves, as well as Adriel Favela.

Sonically this feels like late ’90s / early 2000s indie pop with Mexican-American influences sprinkles on top!

So brilliant!

Check it out the Spanglish bop above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more from Cuco!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 28, 2022 06:15am PDT

Share This