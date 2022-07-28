Listen To This: Lay Down On You Pillow!

We have a feeling this will be a sleeper hit! It should be!

Songwriter/producer Cuco has crafted a modern cross-cultural masterpiece!

Sitting In The Corner features unexpected and welcome vocals from Kacey Musgraves, as well as Adriel Favela.

Sonically this feels like late ’90s / early 2000s indie pop with Mexican-American influences sprinkles on top!

So brilliant!

Check it out the Spanglish bop above!

