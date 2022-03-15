Autistic American Idol Contestant Sam Finelli Gets STANDING OVATION For His Gorgeous Audition! WATCH!

Another star is born on American Idol!

Sunday night’s episode featured a stellar audition that moved the judges to tears and won a standing ovation (on top of a ticket to Hollywood). Sam Finelli, who is autistic, shared before performing how music comforted him most when he felt alienated over the years.

He explained:

“I don’t connect with people very well. It’s just a small part of who I am. It’s not all of who I am. It was lonely growing up, but music was my best friend.”

The 28-year-old added:

“I kind of shy away from singing with people. I’m going to be honest with y’all. I never thought that I would be here in a million years.”

Related: Watch Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Belt It Out In American Idol Audition!

After his rendition of Rainbow by Kacey Musgraves, an emotional Lionel Richie told the contestant:

“You told us about your struggle and now you walk out here after no other experience to American Idol and you have three judges giving you a standing ovation. I want you to know right now, we are so proud of you. … Sam, you were born enough and what we consider your handicap is your gift.”

Katy Perry praised his “perfect song” choice, saying:

“There’s always been a rainbow hanging over your head. All that you have to do is let go of all that fear and that negativity and always sing from your heart. That’s all you have to do. And that’s exactly what you did just then.”

You really can’t ask for a better reaction on Idol! Ch-ch-check out Sam’s full audition (below):

[Image via American Idol/YouTube]