Sydney Sweeney Addresses Glen Powell Affair Rumors On SNL -- As He Cheers From The Audience! Highlights Here!

Sydney Sweeney hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend… And you better believe Glen Powell was there to support her!

During Saturday night’s installment of the beloved sketch comedy show, the 26-year-old came out swingin’ in response to allllll the headlines about her! In her opening monologue, she hilariously joked that fans would know her from Anyone But You or Euphoria, but “definitely” not from Madame Web, as the film opened to scathing reviews and a bleak box office. Ha! She Also joked about her pre-fame jobs and how fans didn’t believe her. But most hilariously, she said the “craziest rumor” she’s seen is that while filming Anyone But You, she and her co-star Glen were hooking up, despite being engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino. She explained:

“That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he is the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me! Can we cut to him?”

The camera then cut to the audience, but Jonathan was nowhere to be seen… Instead, GLEN applauded with an ear-to-ear grin before Sydney clarified, “That’s not my fiancé, he’s in my dressing room and we’ve got a great show for you tonight!”

LOLz! Hey, if you can’t beat the accusations, lean into ‘em right?? Watch her monologue (below):

Glen also stayed put for a skit in which he played Sydney’s boss — who STOLE her from her date! HA! Watch that and all the rest of the highlights (below):

Kacey Musgraves was also in the house as this week’s musical guest, performing Deeper Well and Too Good to be True. Watch (below):

Thoughts on this week’s episode?? Did Sydney nail it? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC/Peacock]