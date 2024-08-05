Skydiving Star's Wife Dies In Shocking Accident During Routine Parachute Jump

Skydiving influencer Freddy Chase‘s wife has sadly passed away in a shocking accident.

On Instagram, the social media daredevil made a post dedicated to Devrey Jane Lariccia-Chase‘s memory. He shared a carousel of photos to remember his spouse of five years, while revealing in the post she’d passed over the weekend. The emotional post read:

“I don’t even really know how to write this… there isn’t words I can put down. But I’m going to try… Devrey Jane lariccia Chase, my soul, my love, my other half, my baby, my ride or die, my everything, my wife… You were to perfect for this world and god just wanted to bring you home, you were an angel amongst us and just was called back to heaven, you were the most amazing person I’ve ever known, having spent the 5 precious years with you was a gift, you made me a better man, you are the reason why I know true love exist.”

Devrey reportedly died in a small plane crash during a routine parachute jump in California, according to her obituary. Something unexpected happened during the flight, which caused the aircraft to go down and claim the lives of everyone onboard. Oh so heartbreaking…

Related: Utah CEO & His 16-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Horrifying Bulldozer Accident

Freddy went on to say “having to say goodbye” to his wife “will forever be the hardest thing I will ever do”:

“I loved you so much baby, everyone who has ever talk to you or seen you knew you were something special. You loved skydiving, going on trips, spending time with friends and family no matter what is was you wanted to be in peoples lives and you never complained. Having to say goodbye to you for now will forever be the hardest thing I will ever do in my life. I loved you so much baby, I don’t know how I’m going to get through the rest of my life not hearing your obnoxious laugh, staring into your beautiful eyes or not seeing your breathtaking smile everyday.”

Wrapping up to post, he left everyone with a sweet sentiment about his beloved Devrey:

“There’s only one word that I can come up with that could get close to describing you PERFECT…. I love you so much my now and forever angel Devrey Jane lariccia (chase)”

See the full post (below):

Devrey’s family set up a GoFundMe after the skydiver’s death to “help Devrey get home to Maine and to the final resting place that all who knew and loved her know she deserves”. If you’d like to donate, you can click HERE.

So young… Our hearts go out to Freddy and Devrey’s families as they mourn this loss. May she rest in peace.

[Image via Freddy Chase/Instagram]