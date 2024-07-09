Utah CEO & His 16-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Horrifying Bulldozer Accident

A CEO and his teenage daughter were tragically killed in a freak accident over the weekend.

On Saturday Richard Hendrickson, 57, and his daughter Sally, 16, (pictured above) were in his pickup towing their boat behind them when they came around a curve in the highway, Utah Highway Patrol said in a press release. This curve was also being navigated from the other direction by a tow truck carrying a mini bulldozer.

According to the UHP, the tow truck “was negotiating a right-hand curve when the bulldozer broke free, sliding off the driver’s side.” Horrifyingly, the enormous machine (they can get well over 30,000 lbs depending on the size) “landed on the GMC pickup” and squashed it. It’s the nightmare of every driver around one of these things. Just unthinkable.

Two adult passengers of the pickup were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but sadly Richard and Sally were killed instantly:

“The adult male driver and one juvenile female passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.”

Heartbreaking!

Richard was the President and CEO of Lifetime Products. You may have seen the brand yourself if you shop at retailers like Walmart or The Home Depot, where they sold things like coolers, picnic tables, folding chairs, and basketball equipment just to name a few things. In a statement, the company addressed the unimaginable loss:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the tragic and sudden passing of our CEO and President, Richard David Hendrickson in a car accident. This heartbreaking incident also claimed the life of one of his daughters, Sally.”

According to the statement, the father was originally just a welder in the company, but worked his way up the ladder to President and CEO “due to his extraordinary talents and abilities”:

“Richard was more than a company leader – he was also a visionary and a friend to many within our business and the wider community. He was truly special in his ability to respectfully engage others, regardless of their position or level within the supply chain. His ability to connect with people bound all of his other talents together in a very special way.”

Company founder Barry Mower also released a statement regarding the CEO’s death, writing:

“He was one of my most trusted and cherished friends and will be sorely missed. Lifetime will not be the same without him. My love and heartfelt sympathy go out to his dear family.”

Gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to Richard’s wife, other daughter, and the rest of his and Sally’s family and loved ones. May they rest in peace. Stay safe out there on the roads, everyone.

