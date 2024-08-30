Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Heather Graham Reveals She Hasn't Spoken To Her Parents -- Who Think Hollywood Is ‘Evil’ -- In 30 Years! DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev's Mugshot & New 911 Call Details Released Mom Leads Cops On High-Speed Pursuit That Ends In Terrible Crash -- And Officers Found The Most Horrific Thing In The Backseat Amid Cheating Allegations, Joey Lawrence Claims Divorce Was Actually Because Ex-Wife Didn't Like His Daughters! WHAT!!! Justin & Hailey Bieber's Model Pal Accidentally Reveals Baby Jack's Actual Birth Date! Matt Lauer's Daughter Allegedly Committed A Hit-And-Run -- But Got Caught After Leaving THIS At Crash Site!! Paris Hilton Claps Back At Fans' Concerns After Toddler Phoenix Explores Catamaran WITHOUT A Life Jacket! Madeline Soto's Brutal Cause Of Death Uncovered -- Did Mother's Boyfriend Do This?? Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell's Son Golden Is So Smart He's Starting 4th Grade At 7 Years Old! WHOA! TikTok Star Says Stepfather Tried To Murder Her -- And She Has The Grisly Pics To Prove It! Meghan Markle Is NOT Writing A Memoir -- She's Leaving The Royal Hate Behind For A NEW Purpose! Friends Tell All! Brittany Cartwright Source Says Divorce Was Necessary For Her To Break Free From 'Tumultuous Cycle' With Jax Taylor: 'A Lot That Has Transpired' In Recent Months

Slash

Slash’s Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight’s Heartbreaking Cause Of Death At 25 Revealed

Slash Stepdaughter Lucy Bleu Knight Cause Of Death

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

We now have an answer. Unfortunately it’s a devastating one — something her fans and loved ones dreaded.

As you probably heard, Slash‘s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight — daughter of his longtime girlfriend Meegan Hodges — passed away last month. The Guns N’ Roses guitarist broke the tragic news in a statement saying she “passed peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.” Lucy-Bleu was only 25, so naturally everyone was shocked — and questioning just what could have happened.

Related: Madeline Soto’s Brutal Cause Of Death Uncovered — Did Mother’s Boyfriend Do This??

After an initial deferral, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office has now determined the cause of death. The ME’s Office told the NY Post:

“Ms. Knight was found unresponsive in a private residence on July 19 by law enforcement conducting a welfare check. Death was pronounced at 1500 hours. An examination was performed by a deputy medical examiner on July 22. The cause of death was certified on August 29.”

The cause? She died from hydrogen sulfide toxicity. Hydrogen sulfide is both flammable and extremely lethal to breathe for humans. Symptoms of breathing it directly include nausea, headaches, confusion, memory loss, nausea, trouble breathing, convulsions, vomiting — then coma and death. However, it’s also common — it’s used in industries like oil and gas refining but also notably in people’s homes in the form of natural gas.

So how did Lucy-Bleu get exposed? That’s the worst part. It was on purpose. The manner of death has been ruled a suicide.

Sadly this is what many feared based on the makeup artist’s final Instagram post, which went up two days after her death. It sounds very much like a goodbye:

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity – I am sorry. Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace

So, so sad…

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Lucy-Bleu Knight/Meegan Hodges/Instagram.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 30, 2024 13:26pm PDT

Share This