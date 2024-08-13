Rachel Dratch's Parody Of Viral Olympic Breakdancer Raygun Gets ALL THE POINTS!!!

Rachel is in the house! But not THAT Rachael!

On Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon couldn’t refrain from addressing Aussie Rachael Gunn viral Olympic breakdance routine for which she infamously scored zero points. Jimmy got to list his top five Olympic moments during the closing ceremony on Sunday — but Raygun’s whatever-that-was did not make the list. After reviewing the viral footage, Jimmy jokes, “You have to wonder where Raygun is right now…”

At that moment, her famous breakdancing music starts and SNL alum Rachel Dratch emerges from behind the curtain in the same exact outfit Raygun wore to spoof the Australian performer’s routine! Ha! Jimmy asks her:

“Thank you for stopping by! I have to ask you this, how are you feeling since your performance?”

Instead of opting for words, Rachel hilariously flops around the dance floor mimicking the highly talked-about dance moves. The TV host adds:

“Raygun, I see you speak through your dance moves. I understand, OK, so is there anything else you’d like to tell us?”

He then joins in on the viral routine. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Was this hilarious or a little mean? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]