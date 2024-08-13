Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Adele Shouts Out Viral Olympics Breakdancer Raygun: 'So F**king Funny'! Viral Olympic Breakdancer Raygun Says She KNEW She'd Never Beat The Other Dancers -- But Defends Her 'Original' Moves & 'Creativity'! Teen Girl Decapitated By Power Cables In Dance Practice Gone Horribly Wrong -- But Was It Foul Play?! Olympics Viewers Suffer 'Second Hand Embarrassment' For Now Viral Breaking Performance -- And Breakdancer Responds! Princess Catherine, Prince William, & King Charles Speak Out After 'Heinous' Mass Stabbing At Taylor Swift Event Ozzy Osbourne Tries To Apologize To Britney Spears For Harsh Dancing Jabs -- And Fails MISERABLY!  Taylor Swift Is Distraught Over Mass Stabbing At Children's Dance Class In The UK -- Read Her Statement Taylor Swift Event Tragedy -- Mass Stabbing Leaves 2 Children Dead, Several Injured, & Teen Under Arrest Internet Reacts To Trad Wife Influencer's Marriage Being Exposed As Anything But Happy! This Is Why I Don't Do Trends! | Perez Hilton Britney Spears Has Stern Message For ‘Boring’ Osbournes After Ozzy Criticized Her Dancing On Instagram: ‘F**k Off’ Dancer Found Dead After Sister Said He Ran 'For His Life' -- Cops Name Missing Partner Person Of Interest! 

Olympics

Rachel Dratch's Parody Of Viral Olympic Breakdancer Raygun Gets ALL THE POINTS!!!

SNL Alum Rachel Dratch Crashes Tonight Show To Parody Viral Olympic Breakdancer Raygun! WATCH!

Rachel is in the house! But not THAT Rachael!

On Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon couldn’t refrain from addressing Aussie Rachael Gunn viral Olympic breakdance routine for which she infamously scored zero points. Jimmy got to list his top five Olympic moments during the closing ceremony on Sunday — but Raygun’s whatever-that-was did not make the list. After reviewing the viral footage, Jimmy jokes, “You have to wonder where Raygun is right now…”

Related: It Ends With Us Cast AND Author Colleen Hoover ‘Want Nothing To Do’ With Justin Baldoni

At that moment, her famous breakdancing music starts and SNL alum Rachel Dratch emerges from behind the curtain in the same exact outfit Raygun wore to spoof the Australian performer’s routine! Ha! Jimmy asks her:

“Thank you for stopping by! I have to ask you this, how are you feeling since your performance?”

Instead of opting for words, Rachel hilariously flops around the dance floor mimicking the highly talked-about dance moves. The TV host adds:

“Raygun, I see you speak through your dance moves. I understand, OK, so is there anything else you’d like to tell us?”

He then joins in on the viral routine. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Was this hilarious or a little mean? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 13, 2024 10:50am PDT

Share This