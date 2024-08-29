OMG! Snooki Says Jersey Shore Producers Told Cops To Arrest Her In THAT Infamous Beach Scene!

Everything may not have been as it seemed on Jersey Shore…

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi stopped by the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast on Wednesday and opened up about what really went down when she was infamously arrested on the reality TV show 14 years ago! Explaining that it was just one of those days where she woke up and decided to do some “nonstop” drinking, she recalled ditching work and running to a bar where she just got completely wasted. And then she had the bright idea to go to the beach! And as we all remember, she was running down the boardwalk screaming, “Where’s the beach?” Girl…

On that, she explained:

“So I knew the beach was right there, but my drunk self was saying ‘How do I get on the beach?’ You’ll see when you go to the boardwalk there’s only a certain amount of entries to get on the beach and I couldn’t find them anywhere, so I was like, ‘Where’s the beach?’ Like, ‘How do I get on the beach?’”

But after causing quite the scene and refusing to listen to her friends and co-stars Jenni “Jwoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese, she was put in handcuffs by police officers who’d arrived on the scene. And that’s when she started to “black out.” But there’s an inneresting “little secret” about that infamous stamp on reality TV history, too!! Snooki revealed:

“Those cops weren’t on shift for the town, they were on shift for the production to make sure that they were protecting us from crazy people. So they weren’t even — I don’t even think it’s legal for them to arrest me because they weren’t working for the town.”

WHATTT?! So what does that mean exactly?! Well, she continued:

“I watched the video back and one of the producers said, ‘Just arrest her.’ And they arrested me. Yeah, because I had to go to court and everything so they had to look over the tapes and everything. So I mean I’m not mad at it now because it’s such an iconic scene, it was amazing, but I’m like, bitch why’d you tell them to arrest me? Like I’ve never been arrested before.”

Oh s**t!!

So did the producers just see her drunken state as an opportunity to make for some amazing reality TV, or what? Well, not entirely… See, they actually WERE pretty concerned about Snooki. She added:

“Well I think they just didn’t want to — they knew I was going to cause a crazy scene so they just wanted it to stop so they arrested me.”

Yikes!! See the footage (below):

She was charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and criminal annoyance, but the charges were dropped two months later when she was merely fined $500 and ordered to do community service. In the podcast, she went on to talk about waking up in a cell and taking multiple mugshots because she thought the first looked “terrible.” Ha!!! You can listen to her full interview (below):

