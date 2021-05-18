Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Discusses Recent Suicide Attempt In Emotional Video

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus vulnerably shared her mental health struggles on Instagram, including what led to a recent suicide attempt. On Sunday, the rapper, also known as CHOC, first posted a set of photos with her boyfriend Wayne Deuce, writing:

“The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize life is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bulls**t. THANK YOU… #mentalhealthawareness.”

Wayne shared a similar series of pics, including an image of a chalkboard which read:

“I love you princess. This time is about us getting our minds right for a better and healthier lifestyle. We riding til the end.”

The next day, the 21-year-old returned to social media to share her full story for Mental Health Awareness month. This year’s theme is centered around the mantra “You Are Not Alone,” with the hope of individuals sharing “lived experience of people affected by mental illness to fight stigma, inspire others and educate the broader public.” Cori has done just that by revealing her “story.” In the 35-minute video (below), the musician expressed:

“I grew up with two light skinned brothers. And I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at six so I was overweight from being on steroids. That automatically messed with my health. I’ve always been sad and depressed because of my health…You’re just in pain and you don’t know what’s going on. And you look at your brothers and other family members and you’re like, ‘Why? Why me?’”

While explaining that everybody — no matter their status in life — has insecurities and challenges, Snoop’s daughter admitted:

“Sometimes I just feel like I don’t have a purpose here. I deal with so much health stuff and I feel like people don’t really feel me, like I’m being dramatic. I’ve been through so much s**t. I can’t even physically tell y’all. Because it’s too much.”

Through tears, Broadus revealed that the night of her suicide attempt, she had checked herself into a hotel room to cool off after Wayne got into a car accident. After being “so mad” he crashed her beloved car, she “just needed to get away.” But while alone, her dark thoughts overpowered and she attempted to overdose on Benadryl and migraine medicine.

Luckily, after she began making calls to family members saying her goodbyes, an aunt was able to track her down. She woke up after blacking out to paramedics helping to revive her. She stayed in the hospital for an overnight evaluation before being forced to check into a mental facility for another night.

“As I was in there, I started appreciating everything. I was sitting in there and said, ‘There are so many people I know I can call.’ I want to hug Wayne. I want to hug my mom, my auntie, my nana…God was there with me the whole entire time. And I was talking to Him like please just relax me, just make me go to sleep. And it like He just put His hand over. He just calmed me down. He’s always there for me when I need Him.”

Whoa… Watch the full video (below).

She is so brave to share her story… As Cori candidly pointed out, mental health can be a challenge, but there are so many resources to lean on for help!

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

[Image via Snoop Dogg/Cori Broadhus/Instagram]