John Mulaney’s Wife Reportedly Entered Rehab At The Same Time He Did

The pandemic was a time of hurting and healing for so many of us, but few are more prominent right now than John Mulaney and his estranged wife, Annamarie Tendler.

As we’ve been reporting, the comedian checked himself into rehab in December of 2020 for cocaine and alcohol addiction. It was eventually revealed he had first attempted rehab that September, only to relapse again after hosting Saturday Night Live in October, according to Vulture’s review of his recent stand up shows.

Mulaney’s rehab and recovery has been met with an outpouring of love and support from fans, but he wasn’t the only one who sought help during that time. On his podcast Fame, Ain’t It A Bitch, gossip columnist AJ Benza claimed that the SNL alum’s now-ex Tendler sought treatment herself at Silver Hill in Connecticut shortly after her husband entered rehab.

A source for Page Six shared:

“Anna Marie was in rehab at Silver Hill for [emotional]… and eating disorders.”

Contradicting Benza’s account, the outlet reported she “did not talk openly about her husband’s issues,” per the insider. They added:

“She didn’t talk at all about that, we were all on our own journey of recovery. But it is clear she suffered during their marriage.”

Tendler is now out of rehab and is “doing better… and focusing on her art,” additional Page Six sources have revealed. Last week, the Sack Lunch Bunch star’s team confirmed that the couple had split, saying:

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

The artist offered a more emotional statement on the news:

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Some other confidants have claimed Tendler “struggled recently amid rumors of Mulaney straying,” though these rumors have been unconfirmed. But suspicions were definitely raised when it was revealed that the 38-year-old was dating Olivia Munn, days after the divorce was announced. An insider told People:

“This is very new, they’re taking it slowly. They met at church in Los Angeles.”

There’s not much information about the new couple to support the fact that anything shady went down between them (in fact, Page Six reported that Mulaney has been in New York for most of the pandemic, including post-rehab, so it’s unclear when he would have met the actress at an LA church).

That being said, we have no idea what went on in John and Annamarie’s marriage — nor do we have any right to know. We just hope they both received the help they needed and will go on to live happier, healthier lives. Wishing them both the best.

