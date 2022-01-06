Snowdrop Star Kim Mi-soo ‘Suddenly’ Dead At 29

Kim Mi-soo, a Korean model and actress best known for her role on the Disney+ series Snowdrop, has unexpectedly passed away at 29.

Her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the sad news in a statement, saying she died “suddenly” on Wednesday. According to Variety, they said:

“Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

As we mentioned before, Mi-soo starred in the romantic drama Snowdrop alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Jung Hae-in. It marked one of her final roles before her untimely death. She was also cast in another Disney+ project Sixth Sense Kiss.

Following her death, fans took to social media to offer their condolences. See the reactions (below):

“She’s one of my fav characters from Snowdrop…Rest in Peace, actress Kim Mi Soo. You will always have a special place in our hearts.” “Rest in peace Kim Mi-Soo, you will always be missed, loved, and remembered.” “I hope that you can rest in peace Kim Mi-soo, and that you are very happy where you are, we are proud of who you were and everything you achieved, rest Kim Mi-so.” “You will always be remembered and will be greatly missed.”

Our heart’s go out to her family, friends, and loved ones during this time. Rest in peace, Kim…