Sofia Richie Has A New Boyfriend -- And THIS One Her Family Approves!

Sofia Richie is officially off the market, and her family already reportedly approves of her new beau! A source broke the news to ET on Tuesday, revealing that the 22-year-old is linked to Elliot Grainge, a music executive known primarily for his work with controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Elliot also just so happens to be Richie’s 26-year-old brother Miles‘ bestie and the son of Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group’s Lucian Grainge!

On the new couple (who fans began to think were linked after they recognized the masked man in the elevator selfie above nearly two weeks ago), an insider dished to the outlet:

“They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles. It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.”

While it’s unclear just how serious things are, the source noted:

“Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun.”

Good for her! After a dramatic ending to her previous relationship with Scott Disick in June, Sofia could use a bit of “fun”! Of course, we’re just catching up to how that romance fallout really went as the new (and final) season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs. After dating for three years, Sofia ultimately felt like the second fiddle to Scott’s baby momma Kourtney Kardashian.

Back in October, a source told ET that the young adult wasn’t ready to be a step momma to her ex man’s three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six — but by last month, it was revealed that Sofia had actually dropped a wild ultimatum on her man! Totally peeved by his ties with the Kar-Jenner, the fashion designer demanded he pick her or Kourt! Scott dropped the bomb, divulging:

“I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, she was like, ‘I don’t wanna share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney.’ Instead of just wanting to work with it, she literally said, with an ultimatum: ‘You have to choose, me or Kourtney.’”

The distraught TV personality continued:

“And I was like, but Kourtney is Kourtney and my kids. It’s a unit. I said, ‘How could you even want that for me?’ It just became an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with.”

Yikes! We get 22 might feel young to suddenly become a step mom, but demanding Scott cut off an integral person within his kids’ lives is just not cool!

And so the 37-year-old quickly moved on to 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin (with whom he plans to settle down in Miami apparently). A source claimed Lionel Richie‘s daughter was “a bit hurt” by how fast her ex left her in the dust. But now she’s building something new with Elliot we guess?

Thoughts on the confirmed couple, Perezcious readers? Do U think it’ll last or is it just a convenient rebound after something so serious? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

