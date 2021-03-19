Scott Disick Says Sofia Richie Dropped The Ultimate Ultimatum On Him Prior To Their Split -- Jeez!

Well this sure isn’t cool!

On Thursday night’s season 20 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott Disick dropped a bomb about his mid- 2020 breakup with Sofia Richie. And it all has to do with his baby momma, Kourtney Kardashian!

As you’ll no doubt recall, Scott and Sofia first pulled the plug on their nearly three-year relationship last May, then gave it another shot mid-summer, only to finally and fully break up before Labor Day. And all throughout this time, of course, Scott was also not shy about flirting with his baby momma online — harmless stuff, really, but cute enough to get fans rooting for a relationship reconciliation between the two first loves.

Understandably, all that co-parent Instagram flirting apparently didn’t sit so well with Sofia as she watched it play out.

So, as Scott explained to Kourt and her little sis Khloé Kardashian on Thursday night’s new episode, the young model came to him at one point last summer and admitted she needed more from the Talentless founder:

“She came to me and explained all the things that made her feel insecure in our relationship and why it was so difficult for her to be in it. And I feel like she likes being the center of attention. And she goes, ‘In your life, I feel like I’m the last person that gets attention.’ She was super mature about it and said like, ‘I just want to be there for you but, how can we figure things out where I feel comfortable?'”

Wow! Interesting. And mature. Well, so far…

From there, the 37-year-old reality TV dad plugged along with Lionel Richie‘s daughter, and slowly they got back into the groove of their relationship through July and into August.

But it never quite got right again, and Scott summed it up, ominously describing how things had “taken a turn.” Explaining that turn to Khloé later in the episode, Scott reflected on how Sofia got fed up with the perceived lack of attention and demanded THE MOST!

He said the 22-year-old told him that she “didn’t want to share him as a boyfriend with Kourtney,” and added (below):

“I feel like she just started wanting to like, push Kourtney out. And I said, ‘That’s the most important thing to me, is my kids and that’s my family — and the only family that I have, including you guys along with it. And then she literally said with an ultimatum, ‘You have to choose me or Kourtney.'”

WHOA! WTF?!

Who does that??

Well, she was only 21 at the time. But this man has three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and a rock-solid co-parenting partnership going with Kourtney, and now he has to choose whether he wants to see them?! Sorry, but no f**kin’ way!!! Obviously, Scott had that same take upon hearing the ultimatum, and it was no bueno straight out of the gate. He made the obvious choice: Kourt and the kids! Bye, Sofia!

The Flip It Like Disick star explained more in a confessional clip, saying (below):

“It [Kourtney and the kids] is a package deal. I’m never gonna give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have. Nothing in a million years will be worth what we have.”

AMEN!!! The ability to raise three happy, healthy, well-adjusted kids while being on the same page with your ex about their upbringing is waaaaaay more valuable and meaningful than any relationship. Great, Scott!

Oh, also, Lord Disick dropped a little Easter egg in there, too! As he concluded his confessional interview, Kourt’s baby daddy cryptically mentioned that “if the right person” came along for either him or Kourtney, their co-parenting skills “would only be a plus to the outsider.” Hmmm… judging by all that’s happened in the last few months, it’s easy to see he’s referencing (or manifesting?) Amelia Hamlin and Travis Barker! Right?!

By the way, in case you missed it on Thursday night and need quick recap, check out a three-minute review of season 20’s premiere ep (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? So much to take in with that first episode of the FINAL season! Sound OFF with your take on Scott’s dramatic love life and everything else down in the comments (below)!!!

