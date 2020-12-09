Olivia Jade Gets Support From Sofia Richie, Candace Cameron Bure, & BF Jackson Guthy Post-Red Table Talk

Olivia Jade may not have won everyone over with that appearance on Red Table Talk, but her support system kicked in to show some love.

The would-be influencer shared some clips from the show on her Instagram, where she received heart emojis and supportive comments from sis Bella Giannulli as well as mom Lori Loughlin’s co-star Candace Cameron Bure and fellow Full House offspring Natasha Bure.

Olivia’s boyfriend Jackson Guthy — who’s faced his own legal troubles — reposted a clip to his IG Story with the caption:

“Very proud of you! “

Sofia Richie also commented on the excerpt, which showed the 21-year-old acknowledging her white privilege. Scott Disick’s ex wrote:

“Yes girl!! Cant wait for what’s ahead.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sofia caught some heat for supporting a fellow member of Hollywood’s nepotism club. One user replied to her comment:

“white privilege supporting white privilege”

While some users pointed out that Lionel Richie’s daughter is technically mixed-race, the model sagely responded:

“we are all human, who make human mistakes. Life is too short to wish negativity on anyone. Sending you love.”

Meanwhile, the Giannulli sisters are attempting to move forward while both Lori and dad Mossimo Giannulli are in prison. A source told People that Thanksgiving without their parents was difficult for the girls. They said:

“It’s going to be an even harder Christmas, but it’s also time that she can focus on her own life. The girls can’t rely on their parents to ‘fix’ things anymore.”

Yeah, the last time mom and dad tried to “fix” something, it didn’t exactly turn out as planned. That attitude certainly explains Olivia taking matters into her own hands via Red Table Talk, though.

The source continued:

“Changes have to happen within, and the girls are using this time on their own to figure out how to make their lives more meaningful. This isn’t an easy time, but it’s what’s needed.”

An insider for E! News agreed:

“Olivia is vowing to try to do and be better. … She doesn’t think throwing money at a cause is going to be a Band-Aid, and she has realized her privilege. She’s not rushing to make anything look better, but she’s putting the time in. She’s been down to Watts with her sister, and together they are organizing gifts for the kids there. She’s also mentoring kids and sponsoring a few kids per year.”

All that lines up with what Olivia herself said on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show. But here’s one crucial addition, from the People source. They mentioned:

“Beauty and fashion remain huge passions for her, and it’s what she wants to do in life. She’ll go back to her YouTube channel but do it in a more meaningful way.”

Aaaaaaaaand there it is. Not gonna lie, part of us assumed all this fuss was just a way for OJ to resuscitate her career as an influencer. Nothing wrong with wanting to return to her “passions,” we guess, but we’ll see how “meaningful” it ends up being…

