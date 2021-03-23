Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Are Already Moving To Miami Together?!

See ya, City of Angels! This reality star is on to bigger, better things… temporarily!

A source revealed to ET on Tuesday that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, is planning a move to Miami, Florida in the near future! And because things are going so well with his girl Amelia Hamlin, she’s planning to jet away with him, too!

While the dad’s certainly not abandoning his three kids (Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6), whom he shares with the 41-year-old, the insider explained:

“Scott’s planning to move to Miami temporarily for a change of scenery [and] pace and he will split his time between there and LA so he can see his kids and the rest of the family.”

Another confidant added on the 19-year-old actress’ involvement with the move:

“Amelia is planning on moving in with him. Scott was lonely when he and Sofia [Richie] broke up, which is one of the reasons he and Amelia got together so quickly. They’ve been getting a bit more serious for now. Scott has been having a good time with Amelia.”

This news also comes just after we learned Scott’s ex, Sofia, gave him a major ultimatum which led to their breakup! On the premiere episode from the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the TV personality spilled that the model had been jealous of sharing him with his baby momma. Rather than handle the situation like a mature adult, Richie made Disick choose between them! And the outcome probably didn’t turn out like she was expecting…

The Talentless founder said:

“I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, she was like, ‘I don’t wanna share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney.’ Instead of just wanting to work with it, she literally said, with an ultimatum: ‘You have to choose, me or Kourtney.’”

YIKES! We wonder if this move has anything to do with creating some distance from Kourt’s new lover, Travis Barker?? It does seem like an awfully convenient way to get some alone time with his new boo while also getting that “change of scenery” the businessman is so desperate for! Just saying! Or maybe Scott and Amelia are eager to join all those maskless spring breakers in the vacation hotspot? We sincerely hope not…

Though we’ve already spotted the pair out in Miami enough this pandemic.

However permanent or temporary this movdde may be, we just hope Scott’s safe as he travels between his homes! We’re still in the midst of coronavirus, after all. Family time is super important, but so is everyone’s health!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Why do U think the reality star’s making this move?

