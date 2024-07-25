Sofía Vergara Shows Off Her Hot New Boyfriend In Rare Pic As Joe Manganiello Beef Heats Up! LOOK!

Sofía Vergara couldn’t care less about her ex-husband Joe Manganiello bad-mouthing her! She’s just enjoying her hunky new boyfriend while on vacation mode!

On Tuesday, the Modern Family star shared a rare photo of her new boyfriend Justin Saliman amid an Italian vacation. The orthopedic surgeon was seen lying on a couch while smiling for the camera. She simply captioned the post “ .” Aw! She also posted several other photos from the trip throughout the week, where she was joined by her son Manolo and other friends. In one caption, she teased, “Im staying.” Hah!

Love it! Looks SO fun! No wonder she doesn’t want to leave. LOLz!

That said, she also seems totally unbothered by the Magic Mike star! As Perezcious readers know, Joe’s been speaking out about their divorce, insisting the actress lied about the reason for the split. She’d been saying they parted ways because he wanted to start a family of his own and she was unwilling to have more kids, but the actor is now claiming there’s more to the story. And he’s been really heated about it all! But yeah, it sure looks like Sofía couldn’t care less!

