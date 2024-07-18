Sofía Vergara's Divorce Comments Forced Joe Manganiello To Have 'Kid Conversation' With New GF Caitlin O’Connor Super Early!

Sofía Vergara didn’t give her ex Joe Manganiello much of a choice when it came to addressing hard relationship questions with his new girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor!

As we all know, after the Modern Family alum and Magic Mike star divorced, she was quick to blame the separation on babies — or rather, the lack of ’em. Speaking to El País in January, the actress dished:

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Fair! But is that really what happened? Not if you ask her ex!

Joe just slammed Sofía’s comments in a chat with Men’s Journal, calling the claims “simply not true.” He claimed the exes “did try to have a family for the first year and a half” of their marriage but it didn’t work out. It wasn’t a dealbreaker for him, but everything ended anyway. So, why? What went wrong?

Well, he insisted that it was just because “two people grew apart.” But he was SUPER salty about the Griselda lead’s very public statements — arguing it was damaging to his reputation. Now, though, it sounds like it might have made his next relationship a little complicated, too!

You see, the 47-year-old actor quickly moved on with 34-year-old model. They went Instagram official just seven months after the high-profile split last summer. But with all of the chatter about Joe dumping his wife to have a baby, they were forced to address some touchy subjects early into the romance. A source told People on Wednesday:

“Joe and Caitlin have a good partnership. The ‘kids conversation’ has been something that Joe and Caitlin have both had to navigate now because of Sofía’s statements, which make it seem like Joe is only in the relationship to have kids and that he is with Caitlin because she’s of ‘child-bearing years.’”

This caused a bit of controversy because the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty actress “would not enter that kind of relationship.” So, those rumors were obviously a bit frustrating for her to hear — and it certainly doesn’t sound like she was as ready to settle down and start a family with her new man as previous reports made it seem!

As for Joe, the source claimed he “recently had to disable comments for some photos because of online trolling,” but that it was “important to Joe to set the record straight.” The insider explained:

“The El País interview is simply not true. Sofía made it seem like it was Joe who turned to her at almost 50 and said let’s have a baby now. They tried at the beginning of their marriage to have children…. It did not happen.”

Reiterating the True Blood alum’s own statement, the source concluded that the exes just “grew apart.” Hmm. These comments obviously stirred up some drama behind the scenes! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Nicky Nelson]