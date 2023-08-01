Here’s What Sofia Vergara Is Fighting To Keep Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce!

Sofia Vergara has officially responded to her estranged husband Joe Manganiello’s divorce filing — and she’s not going to let him walk away with anything he doesn’t deserve!

The America’s Got Talent judge filed legal documents on Tuesday amid the couple’s divorce. In the papers, which were obtained by Page Six, the actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their breakup after seven years of marriage. Just like Joe, she requested their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

As for spousal support, the 51-year-old wants that to be determined by the prenup, the details of which weren’t made public. But she’s specifically fighting for her right to hang on to a few things, such as “miscellaneous jewelry, artwork, and other personal effects,” and — this is key! — any earnings she made before, during, and after their date of separation. The girl doesn’t want her ex running away with her Modern Family money! For what it’s worth he has an estimated net worth of $40 million — compared to hers, an estimated $180 mil!

So far, it doesn’t look like this request will be a problem. According to their prenup, they both agreed to split their communal property and pay their own attorney’s fees should they break up. Hopefully, that means this will be an amicable split.

That said, it should be noted these new docs don’t mention anything about the couple’s dog Bubbles. It’s still unclear who the chihuahua will end up with or if they’ll try to share custody somehow. So, this is an element that has lots of potential to get messy!

As we’ve been covering, the exes first announced their split in mid-July when they told Page Six:

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Just days later, the Magic Mike star filed for divorce and a source revealed he and the Hot Pursuit alum had been “growing apart for a while.” Another insider claimed the Chef star was already doing better without him, noting:

“Sofía’s living her best life. She’s spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner.”

Oof.

Expanding on this, the confidant added:

“Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he’s been threatened by her success and joie de vivre.”

Yeesh! A mutual friend also revealed Joe was “a little more dejected” over the breakup but knew “this was the right way to go” since he reportedly wants to have kids — while Sofia (who is already mom to 31-year-old son Manolo with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez) doesn’t. There were also reports of the Colombian-American actress having an alleged drinking issue and constant bickering that supposedly tarnished the relationship. Sounds like this split has been in the works for a while.

For now, it seems like they are on the same page when it comes to this legal separation. Let’s hope it continues this way!

