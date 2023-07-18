Joe Manganiello 'Was Warned' About Sofia Vergara's Drinking Before Marriage: SOURCE

It’s only been a day since Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara shocked fans by announcing their divorce. We still have no idea what happened between these two! We even have a guess they might have secretly split up last year and then gotten back together for a while. But even if that’s true, we don’t know why.

But folks are starting to speak out, and the answer may be a sad one. Their lifestyles just may never have been compatible in the first place.

No, we’re not talking about the fact Joe, despite being one of Hollywood’s hunkiest studs, is also a huge nerd who started a business around his love of Dungeons & Dragons. It’s supposedly something Sofia is into that Joe isn’t: drinking.

A friend of the couple told DailyMail.com on Tuesday the Modern Family alum’s drinking was driving a wedge between the two, claiming:

“Of course the fact that Sofia is not sober had an impact on their marriage.”

See, Joe has been sober for 21 years. He’s been open about his struggles with alcohol as a young man. Meanwhile Sofia drinks pretty regularly. In fact, she often shares pics on her Instagram that include enjoying a cocktail.

Of course, this isn’t a new development. They’ve been together for nine years now, and the True Blood star was already 12 years sober when they met. He didn’t think it was a dealbreaker. The source told DM:

“He was warned about this when he started dating her and again before marrying her. He did not think that he was going to change her but he also didn’t think about the implications this could have on their marriage.”

“Warned”?? By whom? By Sofia herself? We didn’t realize alcohol was that present in her life. But then again, their Beverly Hills mansion did have a whole wine cellar…

This may well have been one of those differences a couple is willing to ignore at first — love can make you ignore your more prudent, rational instincts. And these two were very clearly in love early on.

DM spoke to addiction specialist Katrina Patersen about the possible dynamic at play, and her assessment was dire: the marriage was “doomed to fail from the start.” She explained:

“No one overcomes addiction, sobriety is something that you need to work at every day of your life. It is a disease and when people close to you are exposing you to triggers. it is going to make the fight to stay sober that much harder. For Joe and Sofia, it is not like a casual dinner with friends where someone has a drink and you do not. In a marriage, it is always in your face, and he was reminded of it constantly. That sort of stress and pressure will eventually build up and start affecting other areas of your daily life.”

When she puts it like that it seems obvious! She continued:

“Although two people don’t have to be sober to make a relationship with, they do need to have a firm and respectful boundary. If she is drinking in front of him (which she did and flaunted on her IG) or if she kept alcohol in the house, that is a problem.”

Again, we know there was alcohol in the house. At all times. Hmm. Patersen put it this way:

“If she had a gambling addiction, he would not likely take her to the casino. Their marriage was a very slippery slope. She was dangling a carrot in front of him. The only difference is that this carrot can destroy everything that he has and everything that he loves about his life.”

Wow.

Do YOU think this was the main reason they ended up splitting? Just a contributing factor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

