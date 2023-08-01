Euphoria's Angus Cloud Was ‘Happy’ At Party Days Before Sudden Death, Says Close Friend

Just days before his shocking death, Angus Cloud reportedly “seemed to be doing okay.”

One day after the Euphoria star passed away at just 25 years old, close friends are reflecting on their final encounter with the late actor. In a Tuesday interview with The US Sun, Josh Kennedy, a personal friend of Angus, and photographer for up-and-coming rap group McArthur Maze, recalled the HBO actor was seemingly “happy” to be in attendance of the band’s launch party Friday. He told the outlet:

“We grew up together. It’s been tough today. Friday, that was the last day I saw him, he came to our record release party.”

Related: Angus’ Rumored Girlfriend Opens Up About ‘Broken’ Heart Following Tragic Death

Angus had just recently returned home after a trip to bury his father in Ireland, which he apparently spoke about to Josh:

“He was happy, very happy to be home. He was in Ireland for a while, we spoke about his dad recently, he was sad about it, but he seemed to be doing okay.”

Though he’d reportedly struggled with addiction in the past, Josh claimed that Angus seemed to avoid drinking at the event:

“I don’t even think he drank [at the event], I didn’t see him drinking, but I don’t know, I was working taking photographs.”

D.Bledsoe, member of McArthur Maze, also spoke to the outlet, even detailing future plans Angus was supposedly enthused about:

“We just met in person this past Friday at our record release celebration. He wanted to direct a music video for us.”

So, so sad.

Related: Euphoria Creator & Stars React To Angus’ Death

In video footage, Angus can be seen in a black hoodie and matching baseball cap, with a stylish scarf wrapped around his head, and clear glasses. See (below):

Josh reflected on receiving the call on Monday about Angus’ death, sharing:

“I feel sick, I just feel sad. I just came from a job, I found out on the job. Everything is still so new to me, so yeah, I have no idea [what happened]. I’ve just basically been sitting here, trying to do other things and stay busy.”

Apparently, friends and family are planning a private memorial for the late actor close to his home in Oakland, California.

The photographer also opened up about Angus’ struggle with addiction, explaining:

“We’ve had talks plenty of times. But you know, at the end of the day, you can’t control everything. Things will just play out. Sadly, sometimes it’s just terrible.”

As of now, his cause of death is still yet to be confirmed, but his mother Lisa did tell 911 operators that it was a “possible overdose” after discovering him unresponsive in their family home.

Though Josh admitted Angus had “been through a lot,” he remembers him as a “kind-hearted” friend:

“He was just a good guy all the way around, I can’t say anything bad about him.”

So heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]