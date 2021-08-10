Sophia Bush Is ENGAGED! See Pics Of The 'Perfect' Proposal By Boyfriend Of Just One Year!

Well, isn’t this inneresting timing??

On the same day when an interview drops in which Sophia Bush explains that she’s “not allowed” to talk about her ex-husband, former One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray, she also gets engaged to be married again??

What a coincidence!

Related: Sophia Bush Talks Being ‘Fetishized’ By Adults On OTH

Yes, congratulations are in order as the Chicago P.D. alum’s boyfriend Grant Hughes has popped the question — after just over a year together! And the entrepreneur’s proposal was just breathtaking! And captured on camera thanks to a very sneaky setup with an Italian wedding photographer!

Sophia posted pics of the magical moment on her Instagram, writing:

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth.”

Awww!

A romantic picnic boat ride on Lake Como becomes a memory they’ll never forget with just four little words… and we’re sure several thousands in jewelry and setup! Ha!

Speaking of which, Grant had a lot of gratitude for all those who helped him set up the “perfect” proposal, posting on his on IG feed:

“She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life is that we’re building because she said “Yes” is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love. And a brilliantly executed surprise like this doesn’t happen without the most incredibly talented secretly stationed photographers (she didn’t see you @bottega53), the best classic boats in the game (@comoclassicboats), and most importantly an amazing family of friends too numerous to name that supported me through this entire process. It all paid off. Thank you for helping me create perfection for the most perfect woman. She felt it “

So sweet!

It was all worth it! All of Sophia’s friends and fans were absolutely swooning! Leading the best wishes was OTH co-star, Drama Queens podcast co-host, and longtime friend Hilarie Burton, who wrote:

“This is the fairy tale!!!!! You deserve it, my sweet sister!!! So beyond giddy for you and can’t wait to celebrate your ‘happily ever after’!!!!”

Mandy Moore wrote:

“Congrats lady!!!!”

Aaron Paul and wife Lauren both left a ton of heart emojis, while Ilana Glazer made up some words for the occasion:

“holy shaaaaiiiiiiieeeeet! congratulations sophia!!!! omg how romantic. you deserve deserve deserve the best xoxoxoxo fkin YAS grant”

And Reese Witherspoon — who knows a thing or two about romantic proposals on the big screen — commented:

“Oh my heart … love this !! Congrats!”

Such a great proposal for such a great person! You deserve it, gurl! Congrats!

[Image via Sophia Bush/Instagram.]