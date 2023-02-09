Super Bowl 2023: All The Funniest & Heartwarming Big Game Commercials!

It’s the best part of Super Bowl Sunday…

The commercials, duh!!

While some, SUuUuUuPPEerRR small amount of people, tune in for the big game — there are those who solely watch for the celeb-filled ads and Pepsi Halftime Show. What?! We’re just being honest!!

Anyway, the batch of commercials this year are beyond… starring Alicia Silverstone, Meghan Trainor, Jack Harlow, Ben Stiller, and MORE!

Take a look at the best ones (below)!

Melissa McCarthy for Booking.com

Alicia Silverstone returns as Cher Horowitz for Rakuten

Meghan Trainor for Pringles

Paul Rudd for Heiniken

Ozzy Osbourne, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Paul Stanley for Workday

Dave Grohl for Crown Royal

Anna Faris for Avocados from Mexico

Sam Adams

Sarah McLachlan for Busch Light

Deion Sanders for Oikos

Miles Teller for Budlight

Maya Rudolph for M&Ms

Timothée Chalamet for Apple TV+

Serena Williams and Brian Cox for Michelob ULTRA

Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott for Doritos

Kevin Bacon for Budweiser

Danny McBride for Downy Unstoppables

John Cena for Experian

Breaking Bad Meets PopCorners

Will Ferrell for GM

Adam Driver for Squarespace

The Stallone Fam for Paramount+

Steve Martin & Ben Stiller for Pepsi Zero Sugar

Diddy for Uber One

Kevin Hart for Draft Kings

Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, and Pete Davidson for Hellmann’s

