All The Adorable Celebrity Babies Born In 2022!

Celeb couples keep getting busy makin’ babies, and we love to see it!

Just like we’ve been chronicling for years now, 2022 is already marking another calendar turn in which some of the world’s sexiest stars opted to go all-in on parental duty!

These kids are seriously cute AF, and all the stars’ birth announcements are SO heartwarming!

Below, ch-ch-check out all the sweetest and cutest celeb kiddos born throughout 2022:

Chris Pratt And Katherine Scwarzenegger

Movie star Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzwenegger, welcomed their second child together in May. Eloise Christina joins big sister Lyla Maria, officially making this a family of four! The Guardians of the Galaxy actor first became a father in 2012, when he and then-wife Anna Faris welcomed their own precious bundle of sunshine, Jack.

Andy Cohen

Bravo exec Andy Cohen welcomed daughter Lucy Eve Cohen in late April, calling his surrogate a “rock star” as he was all smiles announcing the birth! Lucy joins Andy’s son Benjamin, who was born in 2019. A happy and growing family!

Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian

Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, welcomed son Rydin Caspian Paul to the world in April. And in a heartwarming move, the “exhausted” dad later revealed to late night host Jimmy Fallon that the child’s godfather was none other than Bryan Cranston. LOVE that!!

Darren Criss and Mia Swier

Darren Criss and his wife, Mia Swier, welcomed their first child together in mid-April. Likening the arrival to a musical event, Darren took to IG (above) to introduce the world to the musically-named Bluesy Belle Criss, “out now.” Awww! Sounds great!

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs

In early April, TV host Jason Kennedy and his wife, Lauren Scruggs, became first-time parents on April 3 when Ryver Rhodes Kennedy graced the world with much fanfare! So happy for the couple, who has been looking forward to growing their family for a while!

Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne

Hugh Hefner‘s son Cooper Hefner and his wife, Scarlett Byrne, welcomed twin girls into the world in late March. The duo already has 1-year-old daughter Betsy Rose, so they’ve got quite the full and hectic house coming home, but we’re sure it’ll be filled with love and light, too!

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

In late February, Jennifer Lawrence quietly gave birth in El Lay to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. TMZ was the first to report the public record of the child’s arrival, but the notoriously private new mom has yet to opt for a public announcement, gender reveal, or anything else. Quietly enjoying precious moments with the infant at home! Love it!

Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani

In early February, journalist Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke, over the air on CNN. The baby boy’s last name is the same as Anderson’s ex, Benjamin Maisani, though the couple split in 2018. Still, they continue to co-parent their first son, Wyatt — and now Sebastian, too!

Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey

Love is Blind alum Mark Cuevas and his fiancée, Aubrey Rainey, welcomed their son Axton Anders Cuevas to the world in early February! The baby boy joins older brother Ace, who was born in April 2021. Awww!

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney

Singer Michelle Branch and her partner, The Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney, welcomed a baby girl in early February. As you can see in her IG pic announcement of the amazing news (above), the little girl is named Willie Jacquet Carney, jointly after Patrick’s grandmother and Michelle’s mother. So precious!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

One of the most anticipated celeb births of the year happened early, when Kylie Jenner and her partner Travis Scott welcomed their son in the first few days of February. So great! Originally named Wolf, the pair decided that just wasn’t his vibe. New name still to be determined!

Eve and Maximillion Cooper

The rapper Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together on February 1 — a son wonderfully named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

On the final day of January, Bachelor Nation alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcomed their son, Dawson, into the world. As Ashley explained in the reveal post, Dawson’s birth came on a very special day in her family — and now it’s even more special, to boot!

Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst

Comedian and TV host Chris Hardwick and partner Lydia Hearst welcomed their first baby, daughter Dimity Facente Hearst-Hardwick, in late January with Hardwick’s “new human alert” announcement! Love it!

Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook

Julia Stiles and her partner, Preston J. Cook, welcomed baby Arlo to the world in the final week of January. But as you can see from the second pic in the carousel of the announcement post (above), 4-year-old son Strummer Newcomb Cook isn’t taking the arrival so well… Ha!

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

Bachelor alum Raven Gates Gottschalk and her husband, one-time Bachelorette contestant Adam Gottschalk, revealed in late January that their first child, Gates Zev Gottschalk, was born early in the morning back on January 18. Days later, Raven told fans she was going to “soak in these precious moments with him now that we are home.” Amen!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

In late January, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra revealed on Instagram that they had secretly welcomed a baby born via a southern California-area surrogate. It was later revealed that the infant came unexpectedly after being born nearly three months premature.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy

TV host Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy kept things low-key after welcoming their much-anticipated baby in mid-January, revealing a pic from the hospital but opting not to give out too many details about their precious child. Still, it’s clear how much the birth means to the host of The Real judging by her IG announcement. Awww!

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham posted these pics (above) making light of her extended pregnancy on January 6, and a day later, her twins arrived! She and husband Justin Ervin shared the good news that both baby boys were healthy as can be after coming into the world on the morning of January 7.

Michelle Kwan

Superstar Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan revealed great news on January 5, announcing the birth of her daughter Kalista Belle Kwan! Awww! A notoriously private world-class athlete, Michelle did not reveal clues as to her relationship, or the possible identity of the baby’s father.

…And there you have it!

Aren’t those kids as cute as can be?!

We love having babies on the brain!

So many beautiful little ones to celebrate in 2022, and we are very much here for ALL of ’em!

