Sophia Bush Is Married! All The A-List Wedding Details HERE!

Over the weekend, Sophia Bush and her fiancé Grant Hughes officially said “I do.”

This comes less than one year after the couple got engaged in Lake Como, Italy back in August of last year, to which the actress had to say in an Instagram post:

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES”

We can feel the love! And now that love is good and legal!

The wedding took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday June 11 and was confirmed to Us Weekly by the Tulsa County Court Clerk, where the lovebirds got their marriage license on Wednesday, June 8.

Less than a year of engagement! Man, they were serious!

While the pair opted to hold their ceremony more locally than their Lake Como engagement, they seem to have stuck with the same Italian vibe reportedly saying their vows in the Philbrook Museum of Art, which is located within an Italian Renaissance-style villa built almost 100 years ago! The museum sits on a 25-acre estate, covered in plant life and stunning Italian architecture. Sounds gorgeous!

The Chicago P.D. star likely chose such a large venue to accommodate her star-studded guest list, which included Sophia’s One Tree Hill costars Hilarie Burton and Danneel Ackles as well as their husbands Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jensen Ackles, longtime friend and Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul, and Colton Underwood and his fiancé Jordan Brown. Man, they should have made a movie while they were all there…

Supernatural co-stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jensen Ackles marked the occasion by marking their bodies — they went and got tattoos together at a studio in town! Colour Studios Tattoo Shop artist Daniel Gulick spilled:

“They were just two dudes trying to get some tattoos. The wives were out having fun doing wedding things and they were out riding scooters around Tulsa. They wanted to get a tattoo and they stumbled upon my shop.”

The reception was held at The Church Studio, a famous recording studio in Tulsa founded in the ’70s by singer Leon Russell. So cool!

The fairytale wedding came relatively quick! The couple have only been linked since 2020 after being spotted on a romantic Malibu stroll.

Sophia has of course been married before. She was in an infamously brief marriage to co-star Chad Michael Murray. After just five months she filed for an annulment, citing fraud — reportedly due to him cheating with another co-star! Messy situation!

Thankfully it didn’t turn Sophia off from the idea of marriage forever! She told Michael Rosenbaum on the Inside of You podcast just before getting engaged last year that she was ready to tie the knot again — under the right circumstances:

“I think it depends on what people’s motivations are and I want to make sure — whether it’s myself or one of my best friends — that we’re clear on what it is we’re signing up for rather than thinking we’re getting some Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey rom-com life. You know, this notion that you’re going to meet your person and they’re going to make you so happy that you’re going to be fulfilled and you’ll never be nervous again and you’ll never ever think anyone else is hot? Like, what? It’s such an absurd joke.”

We’re so happy Sophia was able to find love again — on her own terms! We’re thrilled for the newlyweds and wish them a lifetime of happiness.

