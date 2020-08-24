New Momma Sophie Turner Brings Home Sansa Stark’s Actual Throne From Game Of Thrones!!!

Sophie Turner ended her tenure on Game of Thrones as Queen of the North and now, the prestigious title continues at home with the proper throne and everything to match!

On Saturday, the 24-year-old new mom took to her Instagram Story and revealed she is the proud owner of the regal chair her character Sansa Stark sat in at the very end of the hit HBO series. How freaking cool! Alongside a snapshot of the beautiful and intricately-carved throne in its new resting place at her pad, the actress simply wrote:

“Welcome home”

We know some fans might be more partial to the iconic Iron Throne that many of the series’ beloved characters fought for, but wow — the show has been off for over a year and we almost forgot how gorgeous this particular seat is! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

There it is in all of its glory, featuring images of dire wolves for the sigil of House Stark. Proud husband and GoT superfan Joe Jonas also reposted the same shot on his account, too! It’s obvious the series will always hold a special place in the couple’s hearts!

Back when the series finale aired in May 2019, Turner penned a heartfelt IG tribute about playing Sansa for a full decade! She wrote:

“Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

Some actors don’t even get to take home pieces of wardrobe, so we can only imagine what she had to do to get this particular set piece — even if it is technically her birthright. LOLz. Apart from the new furniture, the latest addition to the Jonas household is baby girl Willa Jonas! Sophie and Joe welcomed their first child together on July 22, and while they haven’t shared much about their journey to parenthood on social media, a source close to the couple recently told E! News their bond has gotten so much stronger since the addition of their daughter. The confidant also added:

“They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.”

Well, he can also help out by getting the throne ready with a booster seat for their little bundle of joy to sit one day. Ha! How adorable would that be?! Oh yes, we’re still patiently waiting for them to share Willa with the world and we’ll just be here imagining all the fun they’re having at home until then.

Perezcious readers and TV addicts, reactions to all of this? Are U feeling as envious as we are over this acquisition? Let us know your thoughts (below) in the comments section!

