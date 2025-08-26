Surprise! Sophie Turner Is Now Defending The Most Controversial Scene In Game Of Thrones!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Game of Thrones had a lot of controversial moments during its eight-season run, but one that outraged fans the most? It was the second wedding night of Sansa Stark.

During the fifth season of the popular HBO show, the eldest Stark daughter was raped by her sadistic husband Ramsay Bolton right after they got married. The episode faced intense backlash from viewers when it aired for displaying such sexual violence, especially since it never happened in the books. It was added to the show, unnecessarily so in the eyes of many fans. However, you won’t find Sophie Turner, who played Sansa, fully agreeing with them! She fully stands by it.

In an interview with Flaunt Magazine, the actress opened up about acting out a lot of the mature storylines on GoT when she was so young. At first, Sophie didn’t grasp the meaning behind them entirely:

“When I was younger, I think there was a scene in season one or two where my character narrowly escapes a rape. I didn’t fully understand it…I was trying to figure it out in my young little head.”

But when the controversial episode came out, she “had more of a grasp of what was happening” because she was older. Sophie was 19 at the time and even understood the criticisms about the scene, saying:

“I did feel — and still do — that Game of Thrones shone a light on things that many people were like , ‘Oh god, you can’t show that kind of thing’ — and I understand it can be triggering — I totally understand that point of view.”

However, Sophie believes the controversial scene was important. Why? It started some much-needed conversations about sexual assault and the treatment of women:

“I did feel we were actually doing a lot of justice to women and the fight women have had to fight for hundreds of thousands of years—the patriarchy, being treated as objects, and being constantly sexually assaulted—I don’t think there’s one woman I know who hasn’t had a form of that.”

And when Sophie talks to men about this subject now, many still don’t believe her — something many women can sadly relate to. She feels it is because society doesn’t discuss these issues enough:

“And that’s because we don’t [talk about] it enough—we shy away from it. I think if Game of Thrones came out today, we’d definitely put some trigger warnings on there.”

We would hope so, too! Ultimately, Sophie has no regrets:

“But I’m really proud to have been a part of Game of Thrones where they didn’t shy away from showing atrocities that happened to women back then. I feel proud to have been part of the conversation.”

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

