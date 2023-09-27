Sophie Turner Seemingly Staying At Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment During Joe Jonas Divorce!

Joe Jonas is gonna hate this!

It looks like Sophie Turner has been staying at Taylor Swift‘s New York City apartment while she deals with her divorce drama!

Photogs caught the Game of Thrones actress leaving the apartment with her two children, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, on Wednesday morning. The momma looked to be in bright spirits as she helped her daughters into a black SUV parked outside. Her hair was messily pulled back and she wore a black sweatshirt, yellow pajama shorts, and Nike sneakers that were halfway on. Oh, and she was also rocking her wedding ring again!!

Hmm…

There’s no indication her divorce from the Jonas Brothers star is getting any better — in fact, it seems like it’s getting WAY worse — so we wonder why she slipped the ring back on days after she was seen without it? It could be to keep up appearances around her kids because, hours later, when she was alone in the city with a friend, she no longer had it on.

But whatever the real reason, the 27-year-old seemed to have no worries as she made sure her kids were settled in the car while the driver helped her put two large suitcases and a portable crib in the back. The girls then went on their way and the X-Men: Dark Phoenix lead went back inside — probably to hear all the scoop about her friend’s visit with Travis Kelce!

It’s unclear how long Sophie has been at the famous pad. When the actress first arrived at the Big Apple, she was staying at the St. Regis Hotel with her children, per the outlet, but it would seem they snagged an invite to Aunty TayTay’s after their many girls’ nights out!

According to Page Six, the Grammy winner hosted the Do Revenge star last week after their second evening on the town. Now that the little girls aren’t allowed to leave the New York area amid the divorce, maybe the 33-year-old invited the family to her place as a more homey alternative to a hotel while they wait out this legal battle? Wouldn’t surprise us! She’s already been SO supportive!

Reactions? Share them (below)!

