Sophie Turner & Taylor Swift Go On ANOTHER Girl's Night Out As Joe Jonas Divorce Heats Up!

Sophie Turner is back on the town!

After slamming her ex Joe Jonas with a nasty divorce filing — claiming he’s allegedly abducted their children by not allowing them to return to the UK with her — she decided to cool off with a girl’s night! And, OF COURSE, she had to step out with the singer’s infamous ex Taylor Swift again!

The duo was spotted heading inside NYC’s Hotel Barriére Fouquet for dinner on Thursday night with other friends. The Game of Thrones star kept things casual in a white t-shirt and gray skirt while covering her face with a colorful Louis Vuitton purse. She was reportedly the first to arrive.

The Midnights artist, who showed up in an SUV with two bodyguards shortly after, stunned in a black top and gray pants — and she had no probz smiling for the cameras. Several other friends followed behind her, too, including the HAIM sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, and designer Ashley Avignone, per People. This comes just days after the pals’ first shocking get-together on Tuesday.

Ch-ch-check out the ladies’ latest sighting (below)!

TayTay’s really going above and beyond to be supportive of Sophie right now! The definition of a good friend!

BTW, before heading for grub, Sophie was also seen running errands with her eldest daughter, Willa, 3, in the Big Apple. They were accompanied by a female friend and all appeared to be happy as they went about their day. The mother-daughter duo were seen walking hand-in-hand in the big city streets. You can see those pics HERE.

No surprise, but there was no sign of the Sucker vocalist. He was probably hidden somewhere dealing with the PR crisis and legal drama dropped in his lap earlier in the day. But it’s nice to see the actress enjoy quality time with her friends and family as she gets through this complicated and heartbreaking split — and just think of all the tea that must’ve been spilled at that girl’s night!! Oh, to be a fly on the wall!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]